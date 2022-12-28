The Chieftain invited its readers to share their big news from 2022 — and a handful of them took us up on our offer. Here’s a sampling of the submissions we received:
• For Destiny Wecks of Joseph, 2022 was a year full of honors. Here’s her report:
“In 2022 I was honored with being crowned as Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon 2022 at the Enterprise Elks Lodge with my friends and family and supporters present.
“As 2022 went by I was able to represent youth, rodeo, and the rural communities of Oregon and my own community of Wallowa County. During 2022 I was able to travel 24,237 miles, attend 21 rodeos with 11 parades (winning seven of those), did 35 run-ins, shared my experience at 10 luncheons and 12 coronations and taught at three rodeo queen clinics for all ages. I traveled as far away as Florida to attend the Silver Spurs Rodeo during Teen Week with 14 other state teen titleholders.
“My year ended with me opening the Jingle Thru Joseph parade, riding my big beautiful black draft mare with the American flag decked out in Christmas lights; in that last ride, we also won our last parade of 2022. I am the only young lady from Wallowa County who has had the honor of holding the titles of Miss Rodeo Oregon Sweetheart, Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon and Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon.”
• For Kevin Kennedy of Joseph, the big news was a big move:
“I’d like to say, when the first time I drove through Joseph, my wife and I said, ‘We’d love to move here.’
“25 years later, we finally did.
“The crime, shootings, the homeless camps, the traffic, the Portland City Council and the governor all finally convinced us it was time to leave. And quickly.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to move here. The people are the most welcoming, friendliest people we’ve ever met.
“Even all the snow is nice. Beautiful city; we love it. Thank you Joseph.”
• And for Kristy Athens of Alder Slope, business was good in 2022:
“2022 was a great year for my business, GWC Provisions!
“I added about 300 new locally and regionally made products, which I delivered or shipped to more than 50 new customers. The best part of this: GWC Provisions paid out more than $33,000 to local and regional farmers, ranchers, and makers, and donated approximately $500 to Community Connection’s food pantries ($1 from each sale).”
Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.
