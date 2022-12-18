May 17: Wallowa County voters cast 2,554 votes in the primary election. Winning candidates in the county tallies include Democrat Ron Wyden and Republican Darin Harbick for the U.S. Senate; Democrat Joe Yellin and Republican Cliff Bentz for the U.S. House and Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan for Oregon governor.

May 18:  The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners lays the groundwork for a new Wallowa County Road Service District.

Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.