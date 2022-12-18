Jan. 1: Several dozen new year’s revelers wash out 2021 and welcome in 2022 with a cleansing plunge into a frigid Wallowa Lake on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, under skies that seemed to shine blue just for the event. Rechristened the Beth Gibans Memorial Wallowa Lake Polar Bear Plunge, the impromptu event has been going on at least since 2007, said Rich Wandschneider, the only one of the five founders of the event to take part this year.

Jan. 5: An investigation has been launched into possibly neglected cattle — many of which had young calves — in deep snows on U.S. Forest Service land in the Upper Imnaha area, Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish says.

Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.