Jan. 1: Several dozen new year’s revelers wash out 2021 and welcome in 2022 with a cleansing plunge into a frigid Wallowa Lake on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, under skies that seemed to shine blue just for the event. Rechristened the Beth Gibans Memorial Wallowa Lake Polar Bear Plunge, the impromptu event has been going on at least since 2007, said Rich Wandschneider, the only one of the five founders of the event to take part this year.
Jan. 5: An investigation has been launched into possibly neglected cattle — many of which had young calves — in deep snows on U.S. Forest Service land in the Upper Imnaha area, Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish says.
“Wallowa County is moving toward seizing the Dean Oregon Ranch cattle for neglect, and we are investigating possible criminal charges,” Fish said in the email.
Fish said the Sheriff’s Office is “assisting with the retrieval of the cattle on the Forest Service grazing permits on the Marr Flat C&H Allotment. We have had deputies on snowmobiles assisting since that date.”
Jan. 5: The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Wallowa County during 2021 has passed 700. The county passed that threshold Tuesday, Dec. 28, when the Oregon Health Authority reported five cases in Wallowa County. That moved the pandemic total at the time to 780, and the total for the year to 703, amounting to a more than 900% increase in cases over the total at the end of 2020. Two additional cases were reported Dec. 29, and there were five cases reported Dec. 30 and six reported Jan. 3. That gives the county at least 710 for the year of 2021 and 793 since the start of the pandemic.
Jan. 5: Fishtrap, Wallowa County’s premier writing organization, is preparing for a new chapter in its life as it anticipates moving into its new home on Main Street after 20 years in the Coffin House. The reason for the move, according to Fishtrap Director Shannon McNerney, is that the nonprofit had outgrown the Coffin House, and it would have needed major renovations to make it work.
Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.