July

July 4: Gray skies cloud East First Street in Wallowa just moments before the town's annual Fourth of July Parade is set to begin, with onlookers sporting long sleeves and umbrellas in case of the downpour.  But right before the scheduled start, the sun breaks into the sky. Just two years before, the parade was unofficially run after being canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

