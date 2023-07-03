The members of the Wallowa County 4-H Court — Camdyn Weer, left, and Madysen Bronson — are seen at the Woodlands and Watershed Festival on Friday, June 30, 2023. The two were demonstrating Dutch oven cooking at the festival.
Camdyn Weer, 15, and Madysen Bronson, 14, have had an exciting reign as the 2023 4-H Court representing Wallowa County’s 4-H program at parades, special events, and dinners.
Their time on the court ends at the conclusion of this year’s Wallowa County Fair, when a new court will be announced.
Both girls plan to participate in the fair. Camdyn is showing her dog, Ruby, a lab/Aussie cross at the dog show, along with a rabbit. Madysen is showing a sheep in the market and breeding classes. They will also have duties during fair such as leading the pledge of allegiance every morning, coordinating Bessie Bingo, announcing awards and possibly announcing the new 4-H court for 2024.
They say they enjoy the county fair. Camdyn said, “I like hanging out with all the people at the fair.”
By their account, the year has been fun-filled and jam-packed with activities and commitments. Everything from the Christmas Parade— “which was a lot of fun, even though it was freezing,” said Madysen — to the petting zoo at Kid Fest to the Chief Joseph Days coronation dinner which Camdyn said, “had really good food.”
Although Madysen liked the petting zoo, she admitted to being afraid of cats. “I’m afraid of cats, but when I finally touched one at Kid Fest, I freaked out!” she said.
Being a 4-H Court member is a huge commitment, but both girls say they would definitely recommend the experience. Madysen said they were “so busy” with both their families; plus, court responsibilities that were “often on opposite schedules.” She said communication was key to coordinating their court responsibilities. Camdyn said, “it was definitely worth it,” though. Madysen said sometimes if one of them was gone, the other would do an activity, “but it was a lot of fun when we get to do it together.”
Madysen will be a freshman at Wallowa High School in September. In addition to 4-H, she is involved in softball, volleyball, and FFA. Her favorite subjects in school include ag and math. She is the daughter of Brandy and Grady Bronson. She plans to attend Eastern Oregon University upon graduation and thinks she will study education.
Camdyn will be a sophomore at Joseph Charter School. In addition to 4-H, she does cross country, track, basketball, FFA and FCCLA and the Interact program through Rotary. Her favorite subjects in school are shop and math. Camdyn is interested in business and design but is unsure of where she will attend college. She said she would like to own her own business one day with a focus on design.
The Wallowa County Fair begins Friday, Aug. 4 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 12. For more information on the fair, call the fair office at 541-426-4097, or pick up a premium book at the office, 668 NW First St., Enterprise.
