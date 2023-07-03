4-H court 2023

The members of the Wallowa County 4-H Court — Camdyn Weer, left, and Madysen Bronson — are seen at the Woodlands and Watershed Festival on Friday, June 30, 2023. The two were demonstrating Dutch oven cooking at the festival. 

 Ann Bloom/For the Wallowa County Chieftain

Camdyn Weer, 15, and Madysen Bronson, 14, have had an exciting reign as the 2023 4-H Court representing Wallowa County’s 4-H program at parades, special events, and dinners.

Their time on the court ends at the conclusion of this year’s Wallowa County Fair, when a new court will be announced.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.