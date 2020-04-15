With all the events happening so rapidly and consequentially in the world lately, it is hard to believe that it was only a little more than two months ago that the voters of Iowa kicked off the 2020 presidential primary season.
I am a sports fan, and I also view politics as one of my favorite sports. So if I use the phrase “kicked off” relative to the Iowa caucuses this year, it's worth noting that the ball kept blowing off the tee as the kicker lined up, that there were many fumbles by one of the teams, and that the other team scored on offense and defense.
In other words, on the Democratic side, an embarrassing combination of a complicated three-tier vote system, a new and untested counting app that failed miserably, and a set of jammed phone lines to state party headquarters all made every member of their team in Iowa look pretty hapless. Meanwhile on the Republican side, President Trump coasted to victory and relished the debacle of his Democratic rivals. And two days later, he effectively wrapped up his party's nomination when the Republican-controlled Senate voted to acquit him of two impeachment charges.
When the Democratic results from Iowa eventually trickled in over the next few days, Buttigieg and Bernie had finished in a virtual tie, with Warren, Biden, and Klobuchar trailing in that order. Then a week later in New Hampshire, Sanders edged out Mayor Pete, while Klobuchar moved up to third, with Warren and Biden finishing weakly in fourth and fifth. A week and a half later came Nevada, where Sanders beat Biden by about 27 points, with Buttigieg a close third and Warren next.
If you pause right there and take a breath, you might recall that polling specialists like 538 were now giving Bernie Sanders the best chance to go into the Democratic convention with a lead in the plurality of delegates, even if he could not achieve an outright majority before the convention. 538 was also projecting that Bernie would probably win most of the upcoming fourteen states that would be voting on Super Tuesday, and the lion's share of the delegates that night.
But in between Nevada and Super Tuesday was Biden's “firewall state,” South Carolina. And in a state where the majority of Democratic voters are black, Biden was hoping to reap the benefits of having served as Barack Obama's vice president. Biden ended up winning South Carolina by 28 points over Sanders, with billionaire businessman Tom Steyer finishing third, and suddenly, the entire political landscape shifted in Biden's favor.
At this point, it is worth mentioning that I am a Bernie Sanders supporter, and my remaining comments will reflect a bias in his favor.
A series of withdrawals from the race ensued immediately on the heels of South Carolina. Tom Steyer had invested heavily in that state and had not performed well in any previous contest, so it made sense to me as a Sanders supporter when Steyer dropped out of the race without endorsing anyone else that Saturday evening.
But when Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who had invested more than a year of energy and fundraising into their respective campaigns, dropped out of the race on Sunday and Monday – right on the eve of Super Tuesday – and endorsed Biden while doing so, their actions pushed all their chips into Biden's pile. And so the game tilted abruptly toward Biden.
Most Democratic voters in Super Tuesday states told pollsters that they had made their decision in the last 48 hours. Biden ended up winning ten of fourteen states that night, and he has won eight of nine more since then. The results have been close in some, not so close in others. But barring some bizarre, unlikely event (and I don't even mean the coronavirus or a stock market crash), Joe Biden will almost certainly be the Democratic nominee.
There is a lot of panic in the country now, and panic is no better as a basis for selecting a president than it is as a way of dealing with a worldwide crisis. In the months ahead, it will be sadly ironic to watch hundreds of millions of Americans cash checks from the federal government who might also have fled from the supposed dangers of “democratic socialism.”
John McColgan writes from his home in Joseph.
