Over the course of my 25 years living here I have come to believe that Wallowa County is home to some of the most creative, capable, resourceful and determined folks I will ever meet. I have seen my neighbors puzzle out some very complicated problems or issues. The issue of recycling is only the latest one to “pop up”. Friends I challenge you to help “mow it down”!
From February of 1972 to June of 1976 my family and I lived and worked in Kodiak, Alaska. I helped convert US Navy Base Kodiak into US Coast Guard Base Kodiak. On that installation near the mouth of Women’s Bay was an area known as “Jewel” Beach, a stretch of black basaltic sand littered with beautiful “jewels”. Children, mothers, and truth be told even manly men would stroll the beach on nice days collecting jewels. Folks would have glasses of jewels in their kitchen windows waiting to glitter in the afternoon sun. Grandkids made their grannies jewel beverage coasters or mosaic wall plaques. Jewels dangled from plant holders and wind chimes.
Now some smart guy might gain attention at the barbeque by pointing out that these precious jewels were in fact glass! Not only that but glass from Heineke and Pabst Blue Ribbon bottles, mayonnaise jars and ketchup bottles, coke bottles and jam jars that had been washed out of the old Navy landfill just a mile or so up the beach. Winter storm surf mined the glass bottles and their pieces tumbled along the littoral current and gentle surf arriving as gems on Jewel Beach.
Ha! Nice story old man, but what’s your point? I think you smart people of Wallowa County get the point. Those dumpsters of glass sitting unwanted at the recycle center are just jewels in the making. Who wants some jewels for the border of their garden. Which art group is going to design and install a jewel mosaic in the wall along the new bicycle path at the foot of the Lake. Which gift shop wants to sell tourists from the west side little apothecary jars filled with Wallowa Mountain emeralds and rubies. What new home owner wants to proudly say that his foundation walls have jewels as aggregate in the concrete? Which newspaper editor wants to write an article enumerating all the ways folks are using their new found wealth.
Anyone….anyone….Frye…… Bueller…..anyone…?!?...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.