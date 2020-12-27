2020. A year none of us will forget anytime soon.
For some people, good things happened during this cycle around the sun. For most, though, it was a year that will live in infamy for one reason — COVID-19 — and all of the fallout surrounding the coronavirus.
Often, a year-in-review section will include a countdown of the top stories of the year, building to the top story, the one that dominated the news cycle. Given the sheer amount of publicity the coronavirus has had this year, though, it’s pretty obvious what the top story of 2020 is. So much so, that this year-in-review section will include a page focused on some of the top COVID-19 stories. It won’t include every story, or every detail, but some key happenings during the course of the pandemic, including the most recent news last week that the Moderna vaccine has arrived.
The rest of the section will highlight selected stories — one from each edition from Jan. 8 through Dec. 23. These may not be the top story from each week, but one selected to help paint a picture of the year that was aside from COVID-19.
We hope this venture through the year will illicit some memories of items and events other than the coronavirus. Even though much was canceled, many other events were able to carry on, even in abbreviated, different forms.
One can only imagine what 2021 will bring. Even though a vaccine is here, COVID-19 isn’t going away, and neither, likely, are the government’s regulations surrounding it — at least for a while. But perhaps, the new year can bring with it hope for a return to normalcy. Let’s pray that is the case, and that normal comes sooner rather than later.
