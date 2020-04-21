About Earth Day at Home
{child_byline}By Ellen Morris Bishop
Wallowa County Chieftain{/child_byline}
This is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, founded in April 1970 after a series of ecological disasters, including the Santa Barbara oil spill which killed 10,000 seabirds, dolphins, seals, and sea lions and covered 800 square miles of sea surface and coastal California in crude oil. The event raised awareness of the fragility of ecosystems and human responsibility for the health of the planet. In 2020, Earth Day is celebrated in 192 countries by environmental activities and work to protect and restore natural ecosystems and environmental quality of the planet.
For Wallowa County’s Earth Day at Home, bins with kits will be placed outside at the following locations beginning on the morning of April 22. (Please observe good social distancing protocols when picking up bags and wash your hands thoroughly afterwards):
Pick up your Earth S=Day kits at:
• Joseph – Wallowology (508 N. Main Street in Joseph
• Enterprise – Building Healthy Families (207 N Park Street in Enterprise)
• Lostine – M Crow (133 OR-82 in Lostine)
• Wallowa – Homeland Project (209 East Second St in Wallowa)
• Imnaha – Imnaha School, through Mrs. Warnock
Share your art project with everyone at #wallowaearthdayproject
All activities can be found digitally on Wallowa Resources website under educational resources: www.wallowaresources.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.