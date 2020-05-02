Dennis Nord, now of Golet, California, has provided the Chieftain with more information about Nord Motor Court in last week's Out of the Past. Mr. Nord writes that:
Bill Harris (my brother-in-law) said you were looking for information about the picture you featured a couple of weeks ago with the Nord Motor Court (Bill sent it to us). You asked about the car, it's a 49 Ford 4door. The motel belonged to my parents from 1946 until they retired sometime in early 70's. Arleta and I grew up there and Meleese Cook (eldest sibling) was ready for college when we moved there. Arleta is now in Sherwood, OR and I live near Santa Barbara, CA while Meleese is deceased. The designation "Motor Court" was changed to "motel" about 1955 and the sign was re-worded then too. The small store was run by my parents until they leased to Al Jenkins for many years, operating as the Corner Grocery. Once it was a gas station & the old pump island was out front.
