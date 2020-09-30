A closer look Wallowa Mountain Hells Canyon Trails Association:
• The group has cleared and maintained more than 100 miles of U.S. Forest Service trails this year, mostly in the Wallowa Whitman National Forest, including Hurricane Creek, Bear Creek, the South Fork of the Imnaha and Freezeout Creek and a number of trails in Union and Baker counties.
• The group is comprised of about 100 volunteers of all ages and skills.
• Works in partnership with the US Forest Service.
• The group works to keep trails open and accessible by clearing downed trees, encroaching brush, and other hazards.
• The group conducts trail surveys to advise the US Forest Service of problems and hazards on trails.
• Membership and some safety training is required to participate in group projects.
• Individuals can join for one day to do a single project for a $1 membership fee.
• Next project: Saturday, Oct. 17, on the West Fork Wallowa River Trail 1804, between trailhead and Ice Lake trail junction.
• For information, contact info@WMHCTA.org.
• Website: wmhcta.org.
