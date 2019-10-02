Alpenfest holds a special place in the heart of accordion virtuoso Alicia Baker-Straka. After all, it was here last year she got engaged.
“My now-husband proposed on top of the tram. He planned the total surprise,” she said. “Most of my family was here and his parents came out from Colorado because that’s where we live. And that was a really cool time.”
This is the Portland native’s third year entertaining at Alpenfest; the scenery is one of her favorite things about it.
“I love a lot of things about it. I think the setting is one of the most special things. I’ve never been – maybe – to a prettier place than Joseph, Ore., and Enterprise,” she said. “The Wallowa Mountains and Wallowa Lake are just really, really magical.’
But there’s more to it.
“Also, the wonderful people and the music, too, is near to my heart because I grew up around this type of stuff,” Baker-Straka said. “I like the friends, and the music and the bands and the food – you know, all the things you get from a good music festival.”
Playing accordion is almost in her blood.
“My mom is Swiss – she’s a 100% Swiss – German Swiss,” she said, just a couple generations removed from Switzerland.
“When I was 6 years old, we just happened to be camping near Kimberly, British Columbia, and they used to have a huge, international accordion festival. We just happened upon it. We were engulfed in this culture and my grandparents bought me an accordion.”
That was more than 20 years ago.
Now, she has even turned pro, but not all the kind of music you’d hear at Alpenfest.
“I do a lot of jazz, some pop music and some a little more modern to reach a wider audience. But I’ve always loved jazz and gone that route.”
See Baker-Straka online at https://www.aliciajobaker.com.
