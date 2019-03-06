Kevin Pollock-Sands and Stephanie Cummings are proud to announce that their son, Tanner Pollock, will be joining the University of Oregon’s lacrosse team next year on a full scholarship.
Tanner, grandson to longtime Joseph Mayor, Dennis Sands, is a athlete/scholar with a 3.8 GPA and is about to graduate from Tigard High School where he was a four year starter and two time Captain.
Tanner spent much of his youth in Wallowa County, where he visits his Dad, Stepmother, four grandparents, one sister and one brother. He also has two nieces and two nephews in addition to aunts, uncles and cousins.
“Tanner has an extremely high lacrosse IQ. He has great leadership potential and aptitude for the game,” said U of O coach Jackson.
Congratulations to Tanner and the Pollock family.
