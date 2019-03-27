The Wallowa Valley Photo Club's 2019 Photo Contest is nearing its end. In its 12th year, the contest saw numerous quality submission. While the time for submissions is over, it's now time to vote on the People's Choice photo of the year.
Make your vote count by April 7!
Complete information is posted on the contest web site, wallowaphotocontest.org. Questions can go to info@wallowaphotocontest.org or 541-432-0467.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.