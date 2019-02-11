Local engineer and long-time Ford collector Ralph Swinehart will be the Brown Bag program at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture on Tuesday, Feb. 19. The program is at noon, but come early or stay late and look at the exhibit of pre-World War II photos of the Wallowa country.
There are no Model T’s in the exhibit, but Ralph promises pictures, and an interesting account of the early automobile industry from a Ford point of view--from the early 1900s to WW II and the Henry Ford’s Fordson Tractor.
Brown Bag lunches at the Josephy Center are free and open to the public. Bring your lunch or not; we’ll have a cup of coffee for you.
For more information, contact Rich Wandschneider at 541-432-0505.
