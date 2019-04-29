THURSDAY, MAY 2
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Muffins for Moms: 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Enterprise Elementary School, at the welcoming station outside the elementary school office. All moms, grandmoms and aunts are welcomed to join students. Free muffins and literacy games to play and take home.
Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Library Story Times: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
Tai Chi: 11 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Wallowa County Chess Club: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
FRIDAY, MAY 3
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Parent/Child Playgroups: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
Restorative Yoga: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Lower Valley Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
SATURDAY, MAY 4
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
Norwegian Carving Workshop: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Josephy Center. Carve in the Scandinavian style with longtime wood carving instructor Steve Arment. Class limited to 3-6 students, must pre-register. $175.
2nd Annual Clean-up Day at Joseph City Park Playground: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers are needed to stain signs and benches, put sealant on retaining walls, tighten screws and bolts on the structure, hang sun shades, etc. Supplies will be provided, but volunteers are asked to bring gloves, shovels, rakes and wheelbarrows if possible.
W.C. Grain Growers Open House: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hurricane Creek Rd., Enterprise. Free lunch, live music, door & grand prizes, 4-H pie sale.
Lower Valley Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
For the Love of Mother Dinner: Reserved seating at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Enterprise Senior Center. Annual fundraising dinner; all proceeds benefit the Meals on Wheels program in Wallowa County. Choice of prime rib and twice baked potatoes, or salmon fillet and wild rice, along with sides and dessert. $25 per ticket. Call 541-426-3840 for reservations.
Josephy Center opening: Dream Oregon: 7 p.m. Josephy Center. Show features six local artists.
SUNDAY, MAY 5
Lower Valley Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
Bingo: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, MAY 6
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Adult Clay: 9 a.m. to noon. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. HYPERLINK "mailto:classes@josephy.org" classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, MAY 7
Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Sewing Group: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Diabetes Clinic: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Wallowa County Humane Society Regular Meeting: 1:30 p.m. WCHS Information Center, 104 N. River St., Enterprise. 541-263-0336 for more info.
WeCARE Caregivers’ Support Meeting: 3 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, radiology conference room. Call Kathy Taylor at 805-798-4530 for info.
Gentle Yoga: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 8
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Foot Clinic: Noon to 3 p.m. Community Connection, Enterprise.
Rotary Club of Wallowa County: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
Adult Clay: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. HYPERLINK "mailto:classes@josephy.org" classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Yoga Rotation: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com
SAVE THE DATE! Mother’s Day Bake Sale: Thursday, May 9, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital lobby. Hospital Auxiliary fundraiser. See’s candy!
