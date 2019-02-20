THURSDAY, FEB. 21
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Pilates: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E Second, Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Library Story Times: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
Tai Chi: 11 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Parent Café & Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Targeting all parents or guardians. Networking and conversation about parenting. Free lunch and childcare provided. February’s topic is self-care. RSVP to Building Healthy Families, 541-426-9411.
Wallowa County Chess Club: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
Parenting Now! Dinner & Class: 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. class. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Targeting parents of children 0-10. Offered in partnership with Winding Waters Clinic, this 6-week series offers parents a chance to connect with others and learn strategies for positive communication, stress management, and positive discipline. Free meal and childcare provided each week.
FRIDAY, FEB. 22
Tax Preparation Appointments: For seniors and low income individuals. Community Connection. No fee, donations welcome. To schedule an appointment call 541-426-3840.
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Safe Sitter-Babysitter Training: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Building Healthy Families. For students in grades 6th-8th. Babysitter training program that covers safety skills, child care skills, basic first aid skills and life & business skills. Light breakfast will be served, students must provide their own lunch. Pre-registration required, limited to 8 students.
Parent/Child Playgroups: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
Restorative Yoga: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
SATURDAY, FEB. 23
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
Enterprise Elks Lodge Crab & Steak Feed: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Doors open at 5 p.m., dessert auction at 6:30 p.m., casino night starts at 8 p.m. All proceeds support the Enterprise Elks Lodge building fund. For tickets and more info contact Kent at 541-426-3181.
Old-Time Community Dance: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE 1st St., Enterprise. Admission $5/person, $10/family, children under 12 free. Live band of local musicians. Family friendly, no experience or partner needed. Potluck snacks. For info call Laura Skovlin, 541-398-0800.
MONDAY, FEB. 27
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Adult Clay: 9 a.m. to noon. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, FEB. 26
Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Sewing Group: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Diabetes Clinic: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Living Well – Diabetes Self-Management Program: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enterprise Senior Center. Free. Sponsored by Community Connection. Every Tuesday through April 2nd. Registration required. 541-426-3840 or 541-963-3186.
Gentle Yoga: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
BHF FAMILY BINGO NIGHT: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting all families and children! Eat free dinner, win prizes and enjoy a family night. Kids must attend with an adult.
Joyful Yoga Flow: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. An all level, warming workshop to get you moving through the winter. The Place, Joseph.
Condors in the Greater Hells Canyon?: 7 p.m. Wallowology, 508 N. Main, Joseph. Presentation by David Moen, MS, Conservation Biologist, Nez Perce Wildlife Division. Free.
Business Foundations Workshop Series: Free hands-on workshop covers the basics of running a successful business and brings it all together in a business plan. Sponsored by NEOEDD, held at Building Healthy Families, 207 E. Park St., Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27
Tax Preparation Appointments: For seniors and low income individuals. Community Connection. No fee, donations welcome. To schedule an appointment call 541-426-3840.
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Rotary Club of Wallowa County: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
Adult Clay: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Free Movie: The Mask You Live In: 6 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Pizza and drinks will be provided. Sponsored by Safe Harbors.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Yoga Rotation: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com
SAVE THE DATE
Joseph FFA Alumni Dinner & Auction: Thursday, March 7, 5 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall,Enterprise. Tri-tip dinner/auction. Fundraiser supports scholarships, travel, student projects & learning opportunities. $12, tickets available at Sports Corral or at the door.
