THURSDAY, APRIL 18

Kickboxing Fitness Class: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.

Easter Bake Sale: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lobby of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Easter baked goods and Sees candy. Sponsored by Hospital Auxiliary.

Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.

Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.

Kodi Painting Thursday: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Josephy Center. 11x14 canvas painting or wine glass painting. $12.

Library Story Times: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.

Tai Chi: 11 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.

Wallowa County Chess Club: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.

Parent/Child Playgroups: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.

Restorative Yoga: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com

Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Wallowa Valley Youth Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Josephy Center.

Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Jensen Fields behind Safeway. Ages 3-12. Sponsored by the Enterprise Elks.

Introduction to Dressage Clinic: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds. Four week class offered by the local chapter of Oregon Dressage Society. $15 for each class or $50 for all 4 weeks. Contact Gail Murphey at 541-263-1685.

Old-Time Community Dance: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Live band, all ages welcome! This is the last community dance until September. Call Laura for info, 541-398-0800.

MONDAY, APRIL 22

Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.

Adult Clay: 9 a.m. to noon. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.

Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.

Sewing Group: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.

Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.

Diabetes Clinic: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.

Gentle Yoga: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.

Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.

Rotary Club of Wallowa County: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.

Adult Clay: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.

Taco Night: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. All you can eat for $7.

Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.

Yoga Rotation: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com

