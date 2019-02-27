THURSDAY, FEB. 28
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.Pilates: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E Second, Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Library Story Times: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
Tai Chi: 11 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Wallowa County Chess Club: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
Parenting Now! Dinner & Class: 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. class. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Targeting parents of children 0-10. Offered in partnership with Winding Waters Clinic, this 6-week series offers parents a chance to connect with others and learn strategies for positive communication, stress management, and positive discipline. Free meal and childcare provided each week.
Wallowa County Beekeepers Meeting: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Anyone interested in bees invited. Focus on “Starting With Bees” and “Beekeepers Helping Beekeepers”. 541-805-8181 for more info.
Condors in the Greater Hells Canyon?: 7 p.m. Wallowology, 508 N. Main St., Joseph. Presentation by David Moen, MS, Conservation Biologist, Nez Perce Wildlife Division. Free.
FRIDAY MARCH 1
Tax Preparation Appointments: For seniors and low income individuals. Community Connection. No fee, donations welcome. To schedule an appointment call 541-426-3840.
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Parent/Child Playgroups: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
Restorative Yoga: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
SATURDAY MARCH 2
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
Printmaking Open Studio with Nancy Clark: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Josephy Center. $15 + cost of materials.
Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers Fiddle Show: Dinner starts at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Admission is $5, homemade chicken dinner is $10. Dancing is encouraged!
MONDAY MARCH 4
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Adult Clay: 9 a.m. to noon. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY MARCH 5
Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Sewing Group: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Diabetes Clinic: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Living Well – Diabetes Self-Management Program: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enterprise Senior Center. Free. Sponsored by Community Connection. Every Tuesday through April 2nd. Registration required. 541-426-3840 or 541-963-3186.
Gentle Yoga: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
Printmaking Open Studio with Nancy Clark: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Josephy Center. $15 + cost of materials.
Business Foundations Workshop Series: Free hands-on workshop covers the basics of running a successful business and brings it all together in a business plan. Sponsored by NEOEDD, held at Building Healthy Families, 207 E. Park St., Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY MARCH 6
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Science Playtime at Wallowology: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wallowology, Joseph. Program runs twice a month and will alternate between guided science activities and explorative play. Adult supervision is required. Free!
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Rotary Club of Wallowa County: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
Adult Clay: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Yoga Rotation: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com
SAVE THE DATE
RMEF 21st Annual Big Game Banquet: Saturday, March 9, 5 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Register online at events.rmef.org or for more info call Gary Taylor, 805-798-2862.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.