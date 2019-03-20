THURSDAY, MARCH 21
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Kodi Painting Thursday: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 11”x14” canvas painting or wine glass painting. Josephy Center, Joseph.
Library Story Times: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
Tai Chi: 11 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Wallowa County Chess Club: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
FRIDAY, MARCH 22
Tax Preparation Appointments: For seniors and low income individuals. Community Connection. No fee, donations welcome. To schedule an appointment call 541-426-3840.
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Parent/Child Playgroups: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
Restorative Yoga: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Intro to Drawing, Painting & Fabrics: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph.
SATURDAY, MARCH 23
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
Abstract Painting with Mellica: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Create two large abstract paintings together. Beginners welcome. Class size is limited; pre-registration requested. www.josephy.org
SUNDAY, MARCH 24
Bingo: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, MARCH 25
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Adult Clay: 9 a.m. to noon. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, MARCH 26
Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Sewing Group: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Diabetes Clinic: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Living Well – Diabetes Self-Management Program: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enterprise Senior Center. Free. Sponsored by Community Connection. Every Tuesday through April 2nd. Registration required. 541-426-3840 or 541-963-3186.
Gentle Yoga: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
EHS 1963/1964 Class Reunion Planning Meeting: 11:30 a.m. Cloud Nine Bakery, Enterprise. All classmates are invited to attend and bring ideas and their contact info and that of other known classmates. Contact Nancy Haworth at 541-426-3017 or Connie Stein at 541-263-0778.
Rotary Club of Wallowa County: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
Adult Clay: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Taco Night: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. All you can eat for $7.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Yoga Rotation: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com
Wallowa Resources is hosting another Pub Talk Wednesday, March 27th from 5:30 to 7:00 at Range Rider Saloon in Enterprise. Topic is on Biochar: From forests to farms. Open to the public, free appetizers.
SAVE THE DATE
March 23 is the last day to submit your photos in the Wallowa Valley Photo Club’s Photo Contest! March 24 is the start and April 7 is the end of the People’s Choice voting. Go to wallowaphotocontest.org for info.
