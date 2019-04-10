THURSDAY, APRIL 11
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Kodi Painting Thursday: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Josephy Center. 11x14 canvas painting or wine glass painting. $12.
Library Story Times: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
Tai Chi: 11 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Wallowa County Chess Club: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
FRIDAY, APRIL 12
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Parent/Child Playgroups: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
Restorative Yoga: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Free Movie Showing “The Stray”: 6:30 p.m. Enterprise Christian Church. Based on a true story; good family entertainment. Free refreshments!
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Pancakes, meat, eggs, coffee and juice. Come mingle & make friends!
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
Quarterly Grange Meeting: 10 a.m. Liberty Grange Hall, east of Joseph. Wallowa County Grange quarterly meeting, potluck to follow.
Introduction to Dressage Clinic: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds. Four week class offered by the local chapter of Oregon Dressage Society. $15 for each class or $50 for all 4 weeks. Contact Gail Murphey at 541-263-1685.
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
Bingo: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, APRIL 15
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Adult Clay: 9 a.m. to noon. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Letter Bee Community Spelling Contest: 5:30 p.m. OK Theatre, Enterprise. Fundraiser event presented by Rotary Club of Wallowa County. Adult and student teams. Suggested $2 donation for spectators. Info: John McColgan 541-398-1759.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, APRIL 16
Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Sewing Group: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Diabetes Clinic: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WeCARE Caregivers’ Support Meeting: 3 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Contact Kathy Taylor, 805-798-4530, for more info.
Gentle Yoga: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Science Playtime at Wallowology: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wallowology, Joseph. Program runs twice a month and will alternate between guided science activities and explorative play. Adult supervision is required. Free!
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Rotary Club of Wallowa County: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
Adult Clay: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Veterans Appreciation Fair: 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Live music by Last Call. Weekly taco feed by VFW. Discover resources from community partners; gather employment information for veterans. Sponsored by Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness. Contact Quinn Berry at 541-426-4524 or Ted Thorne at 541-426-0539 for info.
Taco Night: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. All you can eat for $7.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
SAVE THE DATE
Old-Time Community Dance, Saturday, April 20, 7-10 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. This is the last Community Dance until September!
