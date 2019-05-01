Community Connection is hosting its fifth annual Mothers Day “For the Love of a Mother” dinner on Saturday, May 4. The dinner is the main fundraising event for the agency’s Senior Nutrition Program according to Danielle Salmon, assistant manager of Community Connection.
“All the proceeds support Meals on Wheels and Senior Nutrition, which is our meal site dinner,” Salmon said.
Last year, the agency delivered more than 6,300 meals to home-bound residents while the meal sites served 14,700 meals. This includes the meal site in Wallowa as well.
Salmon mentioned that the average meal donation suggested for those who are 60 plus in age is $3.50, but costs run much higher — more than $9. That’s true for both the meal site and the Meals on Wheels program.
“There is that gap we’re trying to fill,” she said.
Diners have a choice of prime rib with potato or salmon fillet and wild rice and salad for both meals. Price is set at $25 per person, which includes the full meal plus dessert. A no-host bar will be available.
“This is a fine dining experience,” Salmon said. “The tables have candles and you get served just like in a fine restaurant.”
The event features two sittings: at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The dinner will take place at the Enterprise meal site, which is located at 702 NW First St.
