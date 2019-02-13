Correction: Last weeks edition of the Wallowa County Chieftain ran an article from one of our syndicated publications that contained some factual misrepresentations that need to be addressed. The article initially represented that the Oregon State Parks and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation participated in the deal. We have since been informed that the Nez Perce Tribe and the Confederated Colville Tribes also participated equally in the transaction and should not have been left out. We apologize for the misrepresentation.
