I made an error in last week’s Letter to the Editor section on Page 5. Regrettably, during the last minute shuffling of the paper’s layout the wrong name was assigned to the wrong letter. It wasn’t caught, and it appeared that Rob Taylor wrote a letter that was actually penned by Rebecca Wolfe.
I’ve apologized to the two individuals, both of whom were more forgiving than maybe I deserved. So it’s important to me that I correct the record here. In this edition Rob Taylor’s letter is being run, and Rebecca Wolfe’s letter is being re-run and properly signed by her.
I’m apologizing for another reason as well. In my view, the Letter to the Editor section of our paper serves a critical function for our community. While the majority of the paper is tailored to speak as one voice, this section is a venue for members of our community to speak out on important issues without, for the most part, any censorship by me. In a way, it keeps us in check.
By this mistake I want to say that I let the community down by not better safeguarding this section. For that I apologize to each of our readers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.