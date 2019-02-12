Education Matters. Period. This is the theme for Jada Gray, Rosie Movich-Fields, and Savanna Vaughn’s Enterprise High School FCCLA project. They decided to raise funds for Days for Girls, an international nonprofit that “... increases access to menstrual care and education by developing global partnerships, cultivating social enterprises, mobilizing volunteers, and innovating sustainable solutions that shatter stigmas and limitations for woman and girls.”
They learned that many girls in developing countries miss a week or more of school every month because they do not have the menstrual supplies they need. They set a goal to raise enough money to purchase ten menstrual kits, which cost $25 a piece for materials and distribution. To reach their goal, the girls put on a raffle, where tickets and donations exceeded their goal, raising $277 which they sent to Days for Girls. They received local donations from Gypsy Java, Jake Kurtz, Wild Carrot and family members.
The second part of their project is to better understand if girls in their community have adequate access to resources and supplies. They plan to submit a proposal to the school board to fund menstrual supplies in the school bathrooms. If you are interested in learning more about Days for Girls, please go to daysforgirls.org.
