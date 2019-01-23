February’s Fishtrap Fireside features long time Fishtrap friends, Rick Bombaci and Sara Miller, plus a new and emerging voice in Enterprise High School student Nodya Papineau. An open mic follows where audience members have a chance to get up to the podium and share their stories, too.
Fireside is a free monthly event for Wallowa County writers to read and share their work. The program has enjoyed a tremendous following in Wallowa County and beyond. Fishtrap Fireside takes place the first Friday of the month from October through April at Fishtrap, 400 East Grant Street in Enterprise. Find a seat by the fire and hear stories written by your friends and neighbors.
January’s Fireside is sponsored by The Bookloft. Firewood provided by Jay Zee Lumber.
More about February’s featured readers:
Rick Bombaci grew up in rural Connecticut. After a brief stint living and working in Portland when, for $125 a month, you could rent a nice apartment with hardwood floors and a view of Mt. St. Helens before it blew up, he moved to Wallowa County, where he’s been ever since. Rick has worked, in order, as a U.S. Forest Service wilderness ranger, a waiter, a bicycle mechanic, a high school teacher, a computer consultant, a grant writer, a nonprofit consultant, and a USFS wilderness ranger. That’s known as either completing the circle or spinning your wheels. He has one daughter that he knows of, and a number of obsessions, including long distance hiking.
Sara Miller likes to experiment, “What I love about Fishtrap is encouragement to experiment creatively. Being invited to read at Fireside allows me to say, well I better write something then.” Miller is a poet and writer of creative nonfiction. She has been called a loud talker, ponderer, distractor and over-imaginer. She appreciates opportunities to create ritual and help with hard work, especially babies and birth, death and love, ranching and wild lonely places. Sometimes her audiences perform unexpectedly.
Nodya Papineau is a 19-year-old aspiring poet from Enterprise. She’s been writing and performing poetry for six years now through various Fishtrap programs for students and young writers such as Student Showcases and at Summer Fishtrap both in 2016 and 2017. This is her first Fishtrap Fireside reading.
