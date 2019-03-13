MARCH 4
1:10 p.m. — Forgery report in Joseph.
1:35 p.m. — Trespass in Enterprise.
MARCH 5
7:50 a.m. — 911 call vehicle rollover with injuries.
10:10 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle reported in rural Enterprise.
MARCH 6
5:37 a.m. — Gregory Rex Stephens, 72, of Enterprise was arrested by Walla Walla PD on 3/05/19 on a Wallowa County Nationwide Warrant. He is lodged at Walla Walla and will be transported to Umatilla.
8:40 a.m. — 911 reporting six buffalo on Minam Grade by Water Canyon.
10:39 a.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
12:58 p.m. — Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Brent Mathew Krogh, 44, of Enterprise on charges of Parole Violation. Original charge of Property Damage. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
5:20 p.m. — Vehicle illegally parked in Enterprise.
MARCH 7
1:15 a.m. — Disturbance complaint in Enterprise.
1:45 a.m. — False business alarm call in Enterprise.
3:22 p.m. — Report of prowler in Enterprise.
5:31 p.m. — 911 call reporting a residential fire in Enterprise.
7:22 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Joseph.
MARCH 8
8:19 a.m. — Trespass complaint in rural Enterprise.
10:56 a.m. — Report of civil dispute in Enterprise.
MARCH 9
1:43 p.m. — Custody dispute reported from Joseph.
5:45 p.m. — Theft reported in Wallowa.
7:14 p.m. — 911 call requesting Officer in Enterprise.
MARCH 10
5:12 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Joseph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.