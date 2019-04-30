APRIL 22
6:10 p.m. – Criminal mischief in Joseph.
APRIL 23
11:48 a.m. – Lost wallet reported in Enterprise.
6:30 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Shiloh Kane Dickenson, 35, of Enterprise. Charges: Fail to Register as a Sex Offender. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
APRIL 24
1:23 a.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
1:40 a.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
12:11 p.m. – Scam call in Imnaha.
1:15 p.m. – Theft of gas in Lostine.
5:45 p.m. – Illegal parking in Enterprise – vehicles tagged.
APRIL 26
1:26 p.m. – 911 call reporting hit and run in Enterprise.
5:39 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Gregory R. Stephens, 72, of Enterprise for Probation Violation, Criminal Trespass II, Disorderly Conduct II, and Menacing. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
APRIL 27
6:15 a.m. – Driving complaint in Joseph.
11:22 a.m. – Report of a fraudulent use of a credit card in Enterprise.
12:27 p.m. – Report of trees down on the north highway, MP 20-21.
12:36 p.m. – 911 call reporting a driving complaint in rural Lostine.
1:58 p.m. – Report of a possible game violation in Enterprise.
2:27 p.m. – Report of a line down in Lostine.
APRIL 28
3:58 a.m. – Car fire Hwy. 82 rural Enterprise.
11:49 a.m. – 911 for subject stuck in snow on 4-wheeler in rural Joseph.
4:31 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Joseph.
6:17 p.m. – 911 call requesting Deputy in Joseph.
