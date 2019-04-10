APRIL 1
3:45 a.m. – 911 noise complaint in Enterprise.
12:12 p.m. – Report of fraud in rural Joseph.
5:24 p.m. – 911 reporting cows out in rural Enterprise.
APRIL 2
12:23 p.m. – Death investigation in rural Enterprise.
3:50 p.m. – Report of fraud in rural Lostine.
4:54 p.m. – Report of a traffic crash in rural Wallowa, non injury.
APRIL 3
1:47 p.m. – Report of harassment in Imnaha.
3:24 p.m. – Report of bad check for hay in rural Joseph.
4:29 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
8:57 p.m. – Noise complaint call in Enterprise.
APRIL 4
9:30 a.m. – Two males smoking marijuana in public in Enterprise.
11:55 a.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Alejandro J. Nunez, 39, of Enterprise for a Morrow County Parole and Probation Detainer. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
2:24 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan E. Coles, 39, of Wallowa for Animal Abuse 1 and Nicholle M. Coles, 45, of Wallowa for Animal Abuse 1. Both parties were transported to Umatilla County Jail.
APRIL 5
5:07 p.m. – Oregon State Police arrested Vernon Nye, 41, of Imnaha for a Wallowa County Warrant. Original charge Driving Under Influence Alcohol, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Assault IV. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
8:06 p.m. – 911 call reporting possible intoxicated driver in Joseph.
APRIL 6
8:46 a.m. – 911 report of a vehicle fire in Enterprise.
6:54 p.m. – Report of possible animal abuse in rural Enterprise.
9:33 p.m. – Report of criminal mischief in Enterprise.
APRIL 7
12:47 p.m. — Gerritt James Johnson, 26, of Enterprise was arrested by Clackamas County Jail on a Parole Detainer for Delivery of Meth.
6:52 p.m. – Report of telephonic harassment in Enterprise.
APRIL 8
3:47 a.m. – Theft reported from Wallowa.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.