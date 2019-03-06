Joseph students had a chance to get on stage February 8-9 at a drama camp sponsored by Joseph FCCLA. Eleven 4th-6th graders participated in a 2-day camp put on by Renee Seal, Layla Snyder, Elena Collier and Emily Vargas and gave a performance at the culmination, loosely based on a scene from “Beauty and the Beast.” During the camp, students took part in acting lessons, set design and costume making workshops.
Seal and Snyder wrote the script for the play and headed up the acting portion of the camp. Collier and Vargas were in charge of making sets and costumes along with assistance from the camp participants. The four FCCLA members were motivated to give children a chance to experience what it’s like to be a Thespian since Joseph no longer has a formal drama program.
Jaidyn Zollman, who played Gaston, said “It was fun to learn about acting.” Townsperson, Gwen Bostedt was surprised that when on stage “all directions backwards.”
