Come support the Joseph FFA Alumni Association on Thursday, March 7, at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
The Association will be hosting its Annual Tri-tip Dinner and Auction. Social hour and auction viewing begins at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m.
Auction items include donated items and gift certificate from local merchants; handmade quilts; picnic tables and handcrafted metal work by FFA members; Olaf Pottery; and various works of local art.
All the funds raised are dedicated to scholarships, travel, student projects and expansive learning opportunities.
Tickets available at The Sports Corral or at the door for $12.
Contact Susan Koehn at 541-805-4571 with any questions.
Note: The location of this year’s event is due to the remodel of the Joseph Community Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.