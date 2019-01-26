The Wallowa County Pilots Association celebrated its 6th annual banquet dinner on Sunday, Jan. 20, at the historic Wallowa Lake Lodge. With 86 attendees, breaking all attendance records from previous years, Steven Locke explains that the organization’s goal is to “promote STEM education through the lens of aviation, promote post-secondary education and career opportunities, and community revitalization and development in Wallowa County and Eastern Oregon.”
Joseph High School senior, Kana Oliver was this year’s recipient of the annual Northeastern Oregon Aviation Foundation (NEOAF), earning $7,850, for her work “advancing technology in eastern Oregon” throughout her high school career.
Much of Oliver’s contributions involved educating and advancing the aviation industry in eastern Oregon, while making it more accessible to any interested students who might not otherwise have the opportunity.
The next steps for NEOAF are to develop plans “on working through the local schools and community organization to promote aviation, aviation technology, and a regional education center in Eastern Oregon,” according to Locke.
