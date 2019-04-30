Leonard Denzel Ferguson, 58, of Enterprise, Oregon passed away on April 17, 2019 of cancer.
Leonard was born on June 21, 1960 in Starkville, Mississippi to Denzel Ferguson and Virginia Louise Ferguson (Thomas). Leonard started logging during the summers at age 15, and immediately fell in love with the profession. He became a full-time logger after he graduated from Wallowa High School in 1978. During his career he worked for most of the local logging companies as well as a few outside of Oregon, but Wallowa County was always his home and where he preferred to live and work. Logging was truly in Leonard’s blood, and he became a well-known and respected logger.
Leonard loved being outdoors even when not working. He would often join his family on trips into the Wallowa Mountains. He enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing, and sitting by the fire each night after exploring the various lakes and peaks in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
Leonard would also spend time in his local community helping others, whether it be mowing lawns, getting firewood, or shoveling snow. Though some might not know it, in Leonard’s own quiet way, he was a thoughtful and giving person — the type of person who wouldn’t hesitate to give you the shirt off his back, regardless of if he knew you or not.
Leonard is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Louise, and his father, Denzel.
Leonard is survived by his daughter Christina Ross-Carper, son Ryan Lowe, sister Amanda Ferguson, brother-in-law James Van Cleef, step-mother Nancy Ferguson, and grandchildren Dylan Carper, Emma Carper, and Avah Carper.
From the family of Leonard Denzel Ferguson — words can never express the depth of our gratitude to everyone who looked after and helped care for Leonard. Our most sincere and heartfelt Thank You to all involved.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Leonard’s birthday on June 21, 2019. Details to follow.
