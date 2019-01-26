Come enjoy live music and Old-Time Community Dance from 7-10, Sat. Jan. 26 at the Enterprise Odd Fellows hall, 105 NE 1st St. All are welcome. Bring a snack to share if you can, otherwise no partner or experience needed.
Please call Laura Skovlin at 541-398-0800 with any questions or for more information!
See you there!
