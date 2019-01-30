Honorary Page Programs Set to Get Underway for 2019-2020 80th Legislative Assembly.

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon House of Representatives and the Oregon Senate will once again be hosting students from around the state as part of the Honorary Page Program. This program is steeped in history and allows students to witness the legislative process in an up-close and personal way in a space of approximately six hours. In the last legislative session in 2017-18, over four-hundred students participated in the Senate and House programs.

Applications for both Senate and House programs will be accepted beginning in January of 2019 for the 2019 Legislative Assembly. The page program is voluntary and will run during the regular session from February to June. However, the House and Senate have different schedules and applicants need to inquire about the particulars of each. Applicants must be between the ages of 12 and 18.

For more information about the page programs, please visit the Oregon Legislature website at www.oregonlegislature.gov and follow the link under “Citizen Engagement," or contact Brian Fenderson, 503-986-1882.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.