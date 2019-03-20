100 years ago
March 20, 1919
Two of the old time customs of Enterprise have gone into the discard this week. The banks no longer close for the noon hour, but keep open straight thru from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also the post office windows are not closed while the mail is being handled, between trains, but are kept open continuously.
From time to time suggestions have been made that Enterprise might get a few elk from Billy Meadows pasture and put them in a pasture in the city park. If this is worth doing, now is a good time for it. The government pasture is overstocked with the game, and the spring crop of calves will add probably 40 more little elk to the herd.
After a run of nearly six months, the flour mill of the E. M. & M. company shut down the first of this week, from lack of orders. The mill has ground nearly 80,000 bushels of wheat since September. The company will resume grinding as soon as there is a market for the flour.
A trainload of sheep, more than 5,000 head, arrived in Enterprise last Friday from Parma, Idaho, to be pastured this summer on Joseph creek in the north end of the county.
70 years ago
March 17, 1949
The 1949 Red Cross fund campaign has reached the halfway mark with $1062 collected to date. The quota for Wallowa County is $2861.
An announcement of a contract between Corny Martin, manager of the Edelweiss dance hall at Wallowa lake, and Marvin Murray’s popular dance orchestra for the coming season’s dances will be good news to the many Wallowa county people who enjoy dancing at the lake.
Peggy Bacon and Janis Warnock have been selected to represent the Enterprise chapter of Future Homemakers of America at the state conference this week.
A sell-out crowd saw the two annual Lions club amateur shows held at the EHS gym this week. The $25 prize for the best act of the evening went to the EHS band. Selection of the winning number was made by the recordings of an applause meter.
50 years ago
March 20, 1969
Burglars broke into Bud’s Hardware in Joseph and stole a considerable quantity of merchandise. The loot consisted of five pistols, one rifle, two bows, several arrows, quite a lot of ammunition, flashlights and batteries, and an expensive hunting knife.
A car loaded with eight teenage youths from Wallowa went out of control on Highway 82 a mile northwest of Lostine, rolled over several times scattering the occupants hundreds of feet up and down the pavement and borrow pit. Three of the youngsters were seriously injured and are still hospitalized.
Fishing has been great in the Troy area in the Grande Ronde. There were about 25 steelhead caught last week.
The Imnaha down river telephone circuit was completed Wednesday, installing telephones for the Jerry Witherrites, Norman Lovells and Ollie Craders.
25 years ago
March 17, 1994
Boise Cascade’s Joseph sawmill, which has been in operation since 1947, will be permanently closed as of May 27, according to company officials who blamed the closure on the unavailability of logs. 52 local employees will lose their jobs as a result of the action, which is expected to case a $4-6 million downturn in the local economy.
The EHS boys basketball team got off to a rocky start at the Oregon Class 2A championships last week, losing to a classy Yoncalla team, 58-52, before bouncing back to win the consolation bracket championship with wins over Crow and Heppner.
Joseph Elementary School 4th grade teacher Lori Kissinger was recognized with a regional award from the USFS for education on fisheries ecology she incorporates into her classroom.
Jake McCleary, Levi Kangas and Kevin Bemrose raced the fastest cars in Saturday’s Pinewood Derby and will represent their pack at the district contest.
