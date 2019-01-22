100 years ago
January 23, 1919
With a high southeast wind blowing last Friday, the old planing mill burned down. Sparks and cinders were carried many blocks and were sprayed over buildings and yards. The E. M. & M. flour mill, only a block from the planer was in the direct path of the wind and the sparks, and was in constant danger of burning, but escaped unharmed, thanks to a couple of streams of water and the efforts of men with buckets.
School was reopened in Enterprise on Monday, and will be kept going unless the influenza should reappear in far more serious form than heretofore. The physicians said there was not a case of the flu in town the first half of the week, but no one believes the disease can be kept out entirely.
Dr. S. D. Taylor has a supply of the anti-influenza serum originated at the Mayo Brothers hospital. The treatments are $1 a “shot”, and it is recommended that a person take one a week for three weeks.
70 years ago
January 20, 1949
Andrew Landforce, 31, Joseph, was chosen as Junior Citizen for 1949 at ceremonies Saturday evening. The annual award is made by the Wallowa county Junior Chamber of Commerce. The award was made on the basis of community service.
Announcement of a new agency here to handle the sale and servicing of Pontiac cars was made this week by Irving Nuss who has arrived here from Kansas to make his home. Negotiations for a building to house the concern, which will be known as the Nuss Pontiac Co., are nearing completion.
The Enterprise bird club has started a feeding project at the city park to help carry the birds over the critical winter period. A large number of wintering birds and about 25 pheasants have been attracted to the suet and seed.
The Wallowa County Creamery association has been busy the past week moving the vats and other equipment from the cheese factory at Enterprise to the creamery’s plant at Wallowa. A pasteurizer capable of handling 10,000 pounds of milk per hour is being installed at the Wallowa plant.
50 years ago
January 23, 1969
A sizeable contingent of Stockgrowers attended the executive board meeting of the county stockgrowers to discuss the announced increase in the grazing fees on Forest Service land and on BLM lands.
Wallowa county suffered its fourth Vietnam battlefield casualty last Friday when Sp-4 Ronald Forrest Neal was killed by an enemy grenade while serving with the army near the Cambodian border.
The Savage wrestling team won both of their weekend matches, traveling to Kamiah Friday and then Clarkston the following night. Jawn Stockdale and Bruce Weimer remained undefeated.
Acquisition negotiations for a portion of the former Pallette ranch on the upper Imnaha under the Land and Water Conservation Act of 1965 have recently been completed. The owners of the upper Pallette ranch still retain about 300-400 acres including the buildings and adjacent meadows around the old Pallette ranch headquarters at the mouth of Crazyman creek.
25 years ago
January 20, 1994
Biologist Vic Coggins of Enterprise spent a recent week capturing Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in Montana. Up to 50 will eventually be caught and transplanted to northeast Oregon to supplement existing herds.
Wallowa County Fair Board member Nancy Carlsen of Lostine has been elected to represent Eastern Oregon on the Oregon Fair Association board of directors.
Ferguson Ridge Ski Area opened January 8 with fair to good conditions prevailing. An increasing number of winter sports enthusiasts have been taking to the slopes; Saturday, 130 lift tickets were sold, Sunday there were 186, and Monday 173.
Five environmental groups have filed a notice of intent to sue the Forest Service for alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act, and their attorney is threatening injunctions that if successful would put an end to all livestock grazing on public lands in Wallowa County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.