Celebrate Week of the Young Child with Building Healthy Families!
In honor of the Week of the Young Child, Building Healthy Families is hosting a Pancake Breakfast Friday, April 12, 9:30-10 a.m. Make your own pancake!
Breakfast followed by educational activities from 9:30-11 a.m.
Explore the excitement of various Activity Stations:
- Music
- Art
- Science
- Construction
For more information, contact Debby at Building Healthy Families: 541-426-9411
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.