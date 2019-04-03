Seventh Seal Ministries of Joseph is now serving the hungry in Wallowa County:
Soup mixes, beans and rice are available, compliments of: Ekklesia of Almighty God. People may come and retrieve food goods in front of Jay's Place Computer Repair at 113 E. Main St., across from the Wallowa County Court House.
Food is available until gone.
Find more information at www.seventhsealministries.life
