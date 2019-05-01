Each year, more and more older adults are making a positive impact in and around Wallowa County. As volunteers, employees, employers, educators, mentors, advocates, and more, they offer insight and experience that benefit the entire community. That is why Older Americans Month has been recognizing the contributions of this growing population for 56 years.
As of July 1, 2018, U.S. Census estimates are that 28% of the population of Wallowa County is age 65 or older, compared to 17.1% for the State of Oregon, and 15.6% nationally.
Older Americans Month provides resources to help older Americans stay healthy and independent, and resources to help communities support and celebrate their diversity. Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, Inc. will celebrate OAM by promoting ways that community members of all ages can take part in helping Wallowa County thrive. We encourage you to come to the Enterprise and Wallowa Senior Centers:
Connect: participate in social activities and programs.
Create: develop a fitness plan with exercise classes and healthy meals.
Contribute: volunteer with the food bank, Meals-on-Wheels, Advisory Council, and more.
Communities that support and recognize older adults are stronger! Join Community Connection in strengthening our community — this May and throughout the year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.