The Enterprise High School chapter of FCCLA will be sponsoring a K-12 school carnival on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The carnival is a fundraiser for FCCLA members attending the National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California this summer. Recently, 23 members attended the State Leadership Conference in Portland, Oregon, with 22 qualifying for nationals and 19 planning to attend the upcoming conference.
The event will be held in the multi-purpose room at EHS. Admission is $2 per person and $10 per family with over five members. Tickets are 50 cents each with most booths charging one ticket. There will be games and fun for all ages, including face painting, a cake walk and bingo.
For more information, contact Enterprise High School at (541)-426-3193.
