The Enterprise High School chapter of FCCLA will be sponsoring a K-12 school carnival on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The carnival is a fundraiser for FCCLA members attending the National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California this summer. Recently, 23 members attended the State Leadership Conference in Portland, Oregon, with 22 qualifying for nationals and 19 planning to attend the upcoming conference.

The event will be held in the multi-purpose room at EHS. Admission is $2 per person and $10 per family with over five members. Tickets are 50 cents each with most booths charging one ticket. There will be games and fun for all ages, including face painting, a cake walk and bingo.

For more information, contact Enterprise High School at (541)-426-3193.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.