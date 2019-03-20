It’s the last Fireside of the season! Come find a seat by the fire and hear some of Wallowa County’s finest writers read their work. April’s Fireside features Jennifer Hobbs, Jody Berry, and Oregon Book Award nominated author Elizabeth Enslin. An open mic follows where audience members have a chance to get up to the podium and share their stories too.
“Every month Fishtrap becomes a place for the Wallowa County community to gather and share their stories,” says Program Manager Mike Midlo. “A large part of that is thanks to Fireside curator, Amy Zahm who has worked so hard to include a diversity of voices each month, representing different generations, genres, and points of view. We are grateful to Amy for putting so much time and effort into Fireside.”
Fishtrap Fireside takes place 7 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Fishtrap in Enterprise. Admission is free. April’s Fireside is sponsored by Longhorn Espresso and firewood is provided by Jay Zee Lumber.
More about the featured readers for April:
Jody Berry, a fifth generation Oregonian, first came to Wallowa County in 1985 as a river guide. If you can’t find her creating plant medicine in Enterprise, she might be out on the prairie with her daughter Ginger gazing at cloud formations and admiring the wildflowers. Or look for her on her front porch with her dog Daisy writing about the mountains, impossibly blue skies and the abundance of joy in her heart.
Elizabeth Enslin is the author of “While the Gods Were Sleeping: A Journey Through Love and Rebellion in Nepal,” a finalist for a 2016 Oregon Book Award in creative nonfiction. She received a Literary Arts Fellowship in 2018 and has also received support from the Oregon Arts Commission, Bread Loaf, the Vermont College of Fine Arts Postgraduate Writers’ Conference, and Squaw Valley Community of Writers. She has published work in The Gettysburg Review, Crab Orchard Review, High Desert Journal, Panorama: The Journal of Intelligent Travel and elsewhere. She lives in the North End of the county where she grows garlic and wrangles yaks.
Jennifer Hobbs grew up on a small farm near Mt. Rainier, spending most of her childhood vacations here in Wallowa County. She has been able to merge a lifelong love for both science and writing into work in multimedia, content management, search technology and journalism, and has been playing with short films, theatrical adaptations, essays, photography and poetry for many years. She lives with her family and beloved menagerie on the Lostine River.
Fishtrap: Writing and the West.
For more information contact Program Manager, Mike Midlo.
Phone: 541-426-3623
Email: mike@fishtrap.org
