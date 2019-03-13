It's been nine years since the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation launched the Circle 100 Club, a giving circle of women from Wallowa County whose only requirement for membership is to attend the "One & Only" annual meeting and give a check for $100. This year is the ninth annual meeting, which will be held Thurs. March 21 from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
About 50 women attended the first meeting in 2011, and word spread quickly about this new club, where nothing but a check for $100 was required. "I love that you don't have to worry about being asked to bake cookies or make a centerpiece or man a booth at some event," said Kathy Drake, who has been a member since the first year. "It's just so simple." The popularity of this event has grown immensely with 212 members participating in 2019.
The main business at the Circle 100 Club's annual meeting is to decide what to do with the proceeds raised. The purpose of the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation is to help improve and expand health care services in the community so new foundation director Brooke Pace works with the Foundation board and chief nursing officer Jenni Word to look for appropriate projects to fund. "Our goal is to find something that will improve patient care and satisfaction, and provide a new service in the county that wasn't previously available," said Word.
Last year, the request for support came from the obstetrics department, to invest in new baby bassinets to welcome the newest Wallowa County residents into the world in a softer, more comfortable way. A new bilirubin monitor that no longer requires a pin prick and new couches for the birthing suite were also procured with the funds. This equipment will serve as many as 50 local families annually who deliver at Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
Projects that Circle 100 has supported include investing in new equipment and training for the outpatient and chemotherapy department so more patients could receive their treatments here; new reclining chairs for each patient room; a state-of-the-art newborn incubator to safely transport newborns and infants in an emergency; and new physical therapy equipment, to name a few.
"The Circle 100 Club's annual financial investment has greatly enhanced patient care and services in our community and is very much appreciated," said Larry Davy, CEO of Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
This year, the group will hold its "One & Only" Annual meeting on March 21 in the conference room and cafeteria at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. All are invited to attend. "We want everyone to know you do not need a formal invitation to join," said Foundation board Vice President Diana Collins. "And if $100 is too steep, you can split the membership with a friend, and together you make one member."
For more information, contact the Foundation at 541-426-1913.
