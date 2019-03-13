Dave Wilkie, Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator for the City of Enterprise, has received the 2018 Oregon Association of Water Utilities Wastewater Operator of the Year recognition. Wilkie has been with the City of Enterprise since 2001 and is an incredible asset to the City. Dave’s hard work and dedication, as well as confidence in his position are just a few reasons why Ronnie Neil, Director of Public Works, recommended Dave for this award.
