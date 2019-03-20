The Forest Service has released final objection instructions for the Blue Mountain Forest plans. The Regional Forester has been instructed to withdraw the draft Record of Decision, Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), and the three Revised Plans. Eastern Oregon Counties Association (EOCA) applauds this final decision.
It had become clear for our association that the proposed plans were not workable for our communities. In the development of the plan revisions the Forest Service had not heard or understood how the custom and culture and economies of our communities are intertwined with our forests. This was apparent by the more than 350 objections that were filed on the plan. The outpouring of public response through the objection process is what caused this decision to occur. We thank each and every one on you that stood tall through this process and continued to make your voice heard. Forest Service Acting Deputy Chief and Reviewing Officer, Chris French and his team did hear our voices and took action, we thank them for this.
EOCA looks toward the future and supports the changes of leadership from the Regional office down that is occurring. We take this as an opportunity to rebuild trust and relationships with the Forest Service. With the rebuilding of trust we can work together for our common goal for forests that support our local communities’ social, economic, and ecological values.
Eastern Oregon County Commissioners
On behalf of the People of Eastern Oregon
