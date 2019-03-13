The Eastern Oregon Training Group will hold the RT-130 Wild-land Fire Refresher on April 13, 2019. It will be at the 5J School District Building, 2090 4th St., Baker City.

This is a required class for all federal and state contractors.

Class will begin at 8 a.m. and the cost is $100 in advance or $120 at the door.

Registration can be done at oregonfiretraining.com. Pre-registration is requested.

All participants should bring gloves for the practice shelter deployment.

Call Laurel Goodrich with any questions at 541-403-0907 or Jeff Sherman at 541-519-6213.

