Discover the amazing literary legacy of Ursula K. Le Guin on Tuesday, March 12 at Fishtrap. Eastern Oregon University professor Nancy Knowles leads a discussion on Le Guin’s prolific career as a novelist, poet, children’s book author, and essayist. Panelists include author Bette Husted of Pendleton, Mary Swanson from The Bookloft, and Josephy Library director, Rich Wandschneider. The event takes place 7 p.m. Snacks and beverages provided.

Oregon author, Ursula K. Le Guin is most often associated with her classic “Earthsea” fantasy series but this only scratches the surface of her prolific literary output scanning both decades and genres. The conversation will touch on how Le Guin’s interest in sociology, anthropology, psychology, feminism, environmentalism, anarchism, and Taoism informed her writing. See a full bibliography of Le Guin’s work at Fishtrap.org.

This Big Read presentation is one of six weeks of events surrounding the novel, “A Wizard of Earthsea” by Ursula K. Le Guin. Don’t miss The Big Read Finale when Fishtrap will transform the Cloverleaf Hall into a family-friendly Wizard’s Feast Pot Luck and World Building event on March 19. Go to Fishtrap.org for details.

The Big Read broadens our understanding of the world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. Every winter, Fishtrap celebrates one great work of literature by providing events, discussions, and free books to Wallowa County schools, libraries, and community members. The program is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts and is supported locally by neighborhood businesses and individual donations. Special thanks to community sponsors Community Bank, Pacific Power, Wallowa County Cultural Trust Coalition, and the Oregon Arts Commission.

Learn more about “A Wizard of Earthsea,” Ursula K. Le Guin, and The Big Read at fishtrap.org

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.