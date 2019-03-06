Discover the amazing literary legacy of Ursula K. Le Guin on Tuesday, March 12 at Fishtrap. Eastern Oregon University professor Nancy Knowles leads a discussion on Le Guin’s prolific career as a novelist, poet, children’s book author, and essayist. Panelists include author Bette Husted of Pendleton, Mary Swanson from The Bookloft, and Josephy Library director, Rich Wandschneider. The event takes place 7 p.m. Snacks and beverages provided.
Oregon author, Ursula K. Le Guin is most often associated with her classic “Earthsea” fantasy series but this only scratches the surface of her prolific literary output scanning both decades and genres. The conversation will touch on how Le Guin’s interest in sociology, anthropology, psychology, feminism, environmentalism, anarchism, and Taoism informed her writing. See a full bibliography of Le Guin’s work at Fishtrap.org.
This Big Read presentation is one of six weeks of events surrounding the novel, “A Wizard of Earthsea” by Ursula K. Le Guin. Don’t miss The Big Read Finale when Fishtrap will transform the Cloverleaf Hall into a family-friendly Wizard’s Feast Pot Luck and World Building event on March 19. Go to Fishtrap.org for details.
The Big Read broadens our understanding of the world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. Every winter, Fishtrap celebrates one great work of literature by providing events, discussions, and free books to Wallowa County schools, libraries, and community members. The program is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts and is supported locally by neighborhood businesses and individual donations. Special thanks to community sponsors Community Bank, Pacific Power, Wallowa County Cultural Trust Coalition, and the Oregon Arts Commission.
Learn more about “A Wizard of Earthsea,” Ursula K. Le Guin, and The Big Read at fishtrap.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.