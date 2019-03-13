The Big Read Finale has arrived! Prepare yourself for a wild wizard’s feast potluck and family-friendly world building extravaganza with activities for all ages to enjoy.
Help Fishtrap cast a spell on the Cloverleaf Hall, transforming it into a world of imagination and discovery. Feast from a nest of dragon’s eggs (aka: baked potatoes), bring a topping to share or, create a fantasy themed dish of your own.
Before she ever wrote the book, Ursula K. Le Guin created the world of Earthsea in her mind and painted a map where the story would unfold. Come to the Big Read Finale and create a world from your imagination, too. Pick your superpower, find your own disguise, build an island world in the sea, make a magic wand, and dare to cross the hero’s bridge. Plus, see a short film by Lorri Fischer’s Enterprise School students on the history of the OK Theatre. Don’t miss the journey.
The Big Read Finale is on March 19 at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise. Admission is free.
The Big Read Finale is the conclusion of six weeks of programming surrounding the novel, “A Wizard of Earthsea” by Ursula K. Le Guin. Come, see a short film by Lorri Fischer’s Enterprise School students on the history of the OK Theatre. Don’t miss the journey.
Every winter, Fishtrap celebrates one great work of literature by providing events, discussions, and free books to Wallowa County schools, libraries, and community members.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.