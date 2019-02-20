Fishtrap Fireside offers up a great line-up of readers for March: Kellee Sheehy, Forrest VanTuyl and Joe Wittle. An open mic follows where audience members have a chance to get up to the podium and share their stories too.
Fishtrap Fireside is a free monthly event for Wallowa County writers to read and share their work. Find a seat by the fire and hear stories written by your friends and neighbors. The program has enjoyed a tremendous following in Wallowa County and beyond. Fireside takes place the first Friday of the month October through April at Fishtrap, 400 East Grant Street in Enterprise.
This month’s Fireside is sponsored by Stewart Jones Designs. Firewood provided by Jay Zee Lumber.
More about the featured readers for March:
Kellee Sheehy is a compulsive writer with an addiction to ballpoint pens and blank pages. Her passion for creative expression shows up in her writing, in her work as a yoga and dance instructor, and almost always in her after dinner, wine-enhanced storytelling. In addition to her fitness and writing experience, Kellee worked as a successful sales representative for a Fortune 500 company, volunteered with children in poverty stricken areas, and co-founded a personal growth organization for women. Kellee’s awards include a gold medal for travelling the world on a budget, a certificate of appreciation for biting off more than she can chew, and a large plastic participation medal for consciously living this beautiful life.
Forrest VanTuyl was born on a small western Washington farm and left when he was 18 to drift around the western US and Europe, working on farms, boats, and in kitchens; writing all the time. Four years ago, he ended up in Enterprise, got on the back of a horse, and hasn’t drifted much since. Summers are spent in the wilderness and on a ranch near Powatke ridge packing, starting colts, training horses, and chasing cows. Winters are spent on the road playing music.
Joe Whittle is an enrolled Caddo tribal member and long-time resident of Wallowa County. When he’s not wandering the wilds of the Wallowas and other parts of the West for adventure and fun, he’s often doing it for work as a freelance photojournalist and writer, as well as a seasonal field ranger for the US Forest Service. His work can be found in the Guardian, Outside, HuffPost, Backpacker, Alpinist, National Geographic Voices Blog, Travel Oregon, The Oregonian, and 1859 Oregon’s Magazine.
