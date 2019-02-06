Fishtrap launches this year’s Big Read program in celebration of Ursula Le Guin and her classic novel, “A Wizard of Earthsea” with a free screening of the award winning documentary, “Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin” presented by the filmmaker, Arwen Curry, at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12, at the Enterprise Christian Church in Enterprise. Fishtrap’s Big Read is presented in partnership with Community Bank, Pacific Power, Wallowa County Cultural Trust Coalition, Oregon Arts Commission, Ponderosa Motel, The Bookloft, and Art Center East. Admission is free.
Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin explores the remarkable life and legacy of the late Oregon author Ursula K. Le Guin. Best known for groundbreaking science fiction and fantasy works such as A Wizard of Earthsea, The Left Hand of Darkness, and The Dispossessed, Le Guin defiantly held her ground on the margin of “respectable” literature until the sheer excellence of her work, at long last, forced the mainstream to embrace fantastic literature. Her fascinating story has never before been captured on film.
Produced with Le Guin’s participation over the course of a decade, “Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin” is a journey through the writer’s career and her worlds, both real and fantastic. Viewers will join the writer on an intimate journey of self-discovery as she comes into her own as a major feminist author, opening new doors for the imagination and inspiring generations of women and other marginalized writers along the way. The film features stunning animation and reflections by literary luminaries including Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman, David Mitchell, Michael Chabon, and more.
“We’re very lucky to have filmmaker Arwen Curry visit our community. She’s been flying all over the world screening this documentary but wanted to make a special stop in Wallowa County because she knew how much Ursula Le Guin loved Eastern Oregon” says Fishtrap’s Mike Midlo.
The Big Read Kick Off is the first of six weeks of special events and book discussions throughout Wallowa and Union Counties. In addition, Fishtrap has distributed more than 400 free copies of “A Wizard of Earthsea” and the companion book for younger readers, “Dragons Milk,” to Wallowa County schools and libraries. View the full calendar of events at Fishtrap.org
A national initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read broadens our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book.
For more information go to fishtrap.org
